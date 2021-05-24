Offender Cavenaugh Absconds from Extending the Limits of Confinement Location

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Raleigh. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Tommy D. Cavenaugh (#0071212) is a 57-year-old white male who stands 5’8” tall, weighs 192 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. He has several moles on his face; a surgical scar on his stomach; a tattoo on his left arm that reads “Leigh Ann,” and tattoos on his right arm that depict barbed wire and tribal art with a heart, wings, rocky and a leaf. Cavenaugh was serving active sentences for Habitual Felon, Obtaining Property by False Pretense, Forgery and Uttering. He had a projected release date of Oct. 10, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.