Public Utility Commission Extends Disconnection Moratorium through June 30, 2021

On May 24, 2021, the Public Utility Commission (Commission) issued an order extending the temporary moratorium of natural gas, electric, and traditional landline telephone service* through June 30, 2021. Stating, "...Vermont is continuing to move towards reopening all sectors of the economy, and we may soon be at the point where there is no longer a need for a temporary moratorium." 

The Commission also directed the utilities to file with the Commission, by June 15, 2021, information about how they will work with customers to resolve past-due balances after the temporary moratorium ends, and how they will address disconnections of service for nonpayment going forward.

*Water service is presently covered by an involuntary disconnection moratorium that was enacted via Sec. 9 of Act 92 (2020), which will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency as declared by the Governor, currently June 15, 2021.

 

