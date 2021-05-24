DHHR’s Vital Registration Office Reopens Walk-Up Services

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced its Vital Registration Office located in the Diamond building at 350 Capitol Street in Charleston has reopened walk-up services to individuals.

The public may now obtain certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates in person. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks and queue lines are arranged in the Diamond building lobby to direct the flow of people and continue encouraging social distancing.

Types of payments accepted are cash, money order, and check. Credit/debit cards are not accepted. Certificates are $12 each. Exact change is requested if paying in cash.

The Vital Registration Office and Diamond building lobby closed to the public March 20, 2020, to reduce exposure of COVID-19 to the public and employees.