Hyasynth announces production of >20 rare cannabinoids by fermentation & US patent grant on novel biosynthesis pathway

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyasynth, a sustainable biotechnology company specializing in fermentation-produced cannabinoid ingredients, today announced an update on its biosynthesis process and patent portfolio. On April 13, 2021 the company received a grant on US patent no 10,975,395 covering the use of its novel cannabinoid biosynthesis pathway in yeast. The pathway is the first of its kind to be identified from a non-plant source, and reduces the number of enzymatic steps required to reach cannabidiol by ≈75%. This makes it significantly more efficient than the known pathway from Cannabis and allows Hyasynth to rapidly engineer new yeast strains. The company has also advanced 7 additional patent applications into the international PCT-phase in the past year covering the biosynthesis of major and minor cannabinoids.

"The team has done an outstanding job enabling such a broad range of cannabinoid products," said Shoham Mookerjee, Chief Technical Officer at Hyasynth. In parallel, Hyasynth is advancing production at scale for its first fermentation-based cannabinoid product, cannabidiol. "The company's novel cannabinoid pathway not only provides valuable freedom to operate," Mookerjee noted, "it also streamlines the process of optimizing strains for large scale production.”

The growing patent portfolio includes hundreds of novel enzymes and processes which have allowed Hyasynth to produce over 20 rare cannabinoids. With growing clinical, consumer, and commercial awareness of rare cannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, THCV, CBDV, and CBDO, the ability to produce these compounds will drive growth and allow for product differentiation in the multi-billion dollar cannabinoid market. By enabling access to a wide range of rare cannabinoids, Hyasynth is strategically positioned to expand future consumer options and provide tools for the growing field of cannabinoid science. To learn more about how Hyasynth is reshaping the cannabinoid industry visit www.hysasynthbio.com

About Hyasynth

Hyasynth Biologicals Inc. is a Montreal, Canada based biotechnology company that produces pure sustainable products through fermentation. It was founded in 2014 to satisfy a growing demand for cannabinoids by the pharmaceutical and consumer markets. Hyasynth’s proprietary fermentation technology enables scalable, low cost production of THC, CBD, CBG, and rare cannabinoids not typically accessible by plant cultivation. Investors in Hyasynth include the venture capital firm SOSV and IndieBio, AngesQuebec, and the strategic investor Organigram Holdings Inc. For more information see www.hyasynthbio.com

Hyasynth, Hyasynth Bio, and the Hyasynth logo are trademarks of Hyasynth Biologicals Inc. Any other brands may be trademarks of their respective holders.

