Site-wide Testing Program at Cigar Lake

May 24, 2021

Given the recent outbreak status at Cigar Lake and after conversations with the Northern Population Health Unit, Cameco conducted a three-day site-wide COVID-19 testing program this weekend.

After completing 294 tests of the workforce on site, 96.9% of the results were negative. A total of 9 individuals tested positive – but, gratefully, eight of those workers are asymptomatic.

Safety is our top priority. Given the extensive and enhanced safety protocols, Cigar Lake continues to operate safely. At the recommendation of the health officials, we have revised our enhanced protocols to include the temporary closure of all common spaces at the Cigar Lake camp.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com