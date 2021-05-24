Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News and Events: June Literary Events from the Library

The Library of Congress continues its series of online literary events with programs featuring author Paul Hendrickson, whose biography on Frank Lloyd Wright was created through extensive use of the Library’s collections, and Nobel Prize in Literature winner Mario Vargas Llosa in conversation with Edith Grossman, his Spanish-to-English translator.

