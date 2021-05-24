Wolf Administration Continues to Provide County CHIRP Distribution Updates

The $145 million COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), launched by the Wolf administration, continues to successfully provide pandemic financial relief to Pennsylvania’s restaurant and hospitality industry, with applications being processed in two additional counties through CHIRP. The Wolf administration encourages businesses statewide to apply for assistance within their county.

“We are pleased to see this critically-needed assistance continuing to be distributed throughout the commonwealth, directly into the hands of those who need it most—our restaurant and hospitality industries that were hit incredibly hard by COVID-19 mitigation closures,” said Gov. Wolf. “CHIRP funding will bring welcome relief to businesses throughout the state’s 67 counties and boost recovery efforts as we continue to heal and overcome the past year.”

State funding has already been provided to all 67 counties, which disburse the funds; most recently, $7 million in Bucks County and $450,000 in Venango County.

The Wolf Administration secured a transfer of $145 million to be appropriated by the state legislature into grants for businesses under the CHIRP program. Since the governor made the funding available earlier this year, the state has worked with counties and economic development partners to quickly send assistance to the hospitality industry.

Counties are administering the funding through one or more designated Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) or Community Economic Development Organization (CEDO), which began processing applications from businesses in each county on March 15. Funding must be provided to businesses by July 15, 2021.

