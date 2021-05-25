Andy Splichal, Author and SEM Expert, Weighs in On Google’s Upcoming Page Experience Algorithm Update

Andy Splichal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google is constantly refining how they list websites for search results. Recently, Google announced their newest plan to change how they organically rank websites in search results based on page experience.

Given the importance of this announcement, we caught up with the award-winning author of Make Each Click Count Using Google Shopping – Revealing Profits and Strategies, Andy Splichal for clarification on Google’s recent revelation.

“SEO or Search Engine Optimization is preparing your website to rank well on Google. This recent announcement regarding page experience is fascinating because this is the first-time, I can recall of Google alerting companies of a pending change” he told us.

“Google is looking to reward websites who provide a good customer experience at least as they define it and punish those websites that do not. Through Google’s new Core Web Vitals website owners have the tools needed to track the newly introduced metrics including load speed, interactivity and visual stability”.

The change which is scheduled to be rolled out in June 2021 indeed appears designed to begin ranking sites with above average ‘page experience’ metrics higher on a page.

According to Google, to be classified as providing a ‘good page experience’ websites will need to rank within the top 75% on the following measurements: LCP (Largest Contentful Paint), FID (First Input Delay) and CLS (Cumulative Layout Shift).

Seeking clarification on the industry jargon, we again asked Andy Splichal to translate these terms into more understandable concepts.

“In a nutshell, Google is telling us that they want websites to load quickly and be responsive when someone clicks a link. In addition, they are going to start penalizing websites where images or other page elements shift location while loading on a page”.

“As the Page Experience Algorithm Update continues to rollout, I believe we will continue to see those websites that provide a more friendly website experience with higher placement within Google’s organic search results. Fortunately, through their new Core Web Vitals, Google is clearly communicating what they want and are providing the tools for websites to comply.”

What is next for Google and SEO? We will have to wait to see how this change affects companies’ organic rankings within Google through the coming months.

