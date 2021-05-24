SleepSmartz Helps Police Officers With PTSD and Depression Induced Insomnia
At this crucial time, SleepSmartz is developing new tools to help police officers overcome insomnia that negatively impacts their job performance.EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SleepSmartz, a producer of audio sleep sessions for those who struggle with insomnia, has announced the development of sleep sessions, accessed through an app, for law enforcement officials tormented by the impact of insomnia.
It’s no secret that 2020 was a very difficult year for police officers. Morale in departments across the country is at an all time low. For police officers who struggle with PTSD and depression, insomnia is a constant companion that makes life unbearable, according to research at the American Medical Association. Chronic insomnia, reported by 40% of officers, intensifies the suffering of these conditions, often leading to burnout, despair and worse.
“The suffering caused by insomnia is substantial,” said Officer Justin Thee. “When officers aren’t getting the sleep they need, our outlook suffers and the possibility of mistakes increases. Insomnia is closely linked to PTSD and depression. Yet, until now, we haven’t had a non-medication sleep tool for officers so I’m excited about the potential to change lives.”
Last year, SleepSmartz produced 84 sleep sessions for those struggling with opioid, alcohol, meth and other addictions. Developed under the direction of SleepSmartz Chief Scientific Officer Lowell Robertson, M.D. Addiction Medicine, these audio sessions include proven relaxation techniques combined with professional recovery principles from the 12-Step program. Many of these sleep sessions include faith-based content.
To develop sleep sessions for law enforcement, SleepSmartz will partner with a treatment program for officers who struggle with these conditions. “It is critical that we incorporate professional recovery principles in each sleep session so the officer is encouraged and reinforced as they drift off to sleep each night,” SleepSmartz CEO Gary Brown confirmed. “We will work closely with a treatment program to ensure these sleep sessions are as effective as possible.”
Brown expects the initial sleep sessions for PTSD and depression to be released sometime after the next generation SleepSmartz app is released in September 2021. The current app is a simple “template” app and the new app will include many advanced features.
Due to the high-cost associated with the production of professional sleep sessions, SleepSmartz has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the development of police sleep sessions on Indiegogo.com at https://bit.ly/sszindiegogo. “We’re very excited about this campaign because it will allow people to buy gift lifetime subscriptions to the app for officers at an extremely low rate and get a free lifetime subscription for themselves,” Brown said. “Our mission is to help all those in law enforcement who struggle with insomnia driven by these conditions and with enough support, we will!”
