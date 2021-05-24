Blackhawk Floors Employs National Wood Flooring Association Trained Craftsmen

An industry leader in hardwood flooring in Arizona has committed to employing the best-trained craftsmen available.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that it employs National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) trained craftsmen.

“Our professionally trained craftsmen and friendly office staff will assist in all aspects of your wood flooring project and will help make your choice of hardwood floors easy,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

The NWFA is an international not-for-profit trade association representing all segments of the hardwood flooring industry, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers, installers, importers/exporters, inspectors and consultants. The organization’s mission is to unify and strengthen the wood flooring community through technical standards, education, networking, and advocacy.

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest went on to point out that Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

For more information, please visit https://blackhawkfloors.com/about/ and https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

