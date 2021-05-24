Fitbod teams up with Hotel G to offer travelers social distancing workouts.

With nationwide travel picking back up fitness enthusiasts may soon face a new challenge when getting back on the road - how to get a good workout in.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitbod, the Apple “Editor’s Choice” pick for “Best Health and Fitness App” that combines fitness science and data analytics to design personalized workout routines has come up with a solution. The leader in the fitness app space has launched “touch-less” workouts that can be completed in the comfort of a guest’s room with no need for additional equipment. Guests who may be social distancing or simply do not have access to a hotel’s fitness center due to state mandates can now get a full-body workout, tailored to their body, ability and goal. Best part is - it’s totally free!Fitbod has been forging exclusive partnerships with brands such as Hotel G, Virgin Hotels, Godfrey Hotels, and others to introduce this initiative across the nation. “The feedback from our hotel partners and their guests has been amazing thus far,” said Krystian Michalak, Fitbod’s Head of Sales and Partnerships. “With traveler safety top of mind, the hotel is able to offer a cutting edge fitness solution, and the guest receives a personalized workout plan despite potential gym closures. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”“Fitbod is a fantastic addition to our G-Life amenities. Due to the limited availability of tourist activities, we expect guests to be spending more time in their room than before. Offering guests an in-room activity will be very well received.” said Roger Keeton, G-Host Manager at Hotel G's San Francisco property. “Once our gym is permitted to re-open, the equipment-based customized Fitbod exercises will further enhance our G-Life amenities. Guests will have the option to choose an in-room workout or gym workout. We enjoy introducing our guests to new ways of enhancing their travel. We expect many guests to take advantage of the app while in our hotel.”By using Fitbod on the road, travelers have access to hundreds of exercises via the app’s data-driven personalized workouts on their phone, ready to use whenever they want to work out. Guests go through a brief onboarding process to tell the app their height, weight, fitness goal, and when their last workout was. From there, the app's powerful A.I algorithm synthesizes that data and compares it to over 150-million workouts logged to serve up the user’s most effective workout tailored to them.“Using Fitbod, guests can achieve a number of different fitness goals, be it strength training, general fitness, or even bodybuilding,” said Allen Chen, Fitbod’s co-founder and CEO. “Fitbod helps travelers stranded without a fitness center get an effective workout right in their room.”“We’ve made a number of enhancements to ensure Fitbod adapts to today’s fitness landscape. No matter if you are working out in your home gym, a big box gym, or even on vacation, Fitbod quickly adapts to your setting while still personalizing your workout ” said Michalak. “As with every Fitbod workout, the recommendation is going to depend on the user’s fitness goals, abilities, and available equipment” said Michalak. “The more data you input, the more precise your workout gets.Fitbod reports that the initial response has been overwhelmingly positive. “People really appreciated this new data-driven, fit-tech approach to a vastly growing problem,” said Michalak. “With more and more people booking travel, partnering with Fitbod lets guests know that a hotel is taking their safety seriously.”Fitbod creates a custom landing page for each hotel that launches a branded experience for the guest allowing them to choose between working out in their room, or if open, launch a separate fitness center experience that has the equipment pre-programmed. Fibod also provides each property signage and key-card inserts to announce the new amenity. “We strive to make the process as easy as possible for our hotel partners” said Michalak. “Coordinating the set-up and launch with the Fitbod team was the easiest project we completed during the pandemic closure!” added Keeton.Hotels or individuals who may want to sign up for this free amenity can contact Krystian Michalak at krystian@fitbod.me or go to fitbod.me.