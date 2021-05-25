Position2 launches Arena Calibrate, a no-code cross-platform dashboard for digital marketers to enhance their analytics.
Arena Calibrate is a free analytics tool for digital marketers, with cross-platform data integration, interactive prebuilt reports & ML-driven analysis.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Position2 announced the launch of Arena Calibrate today, a revolutionary ML-powered analytics platform for digital marketers. The platform provides a powerful free solution for cross-platform campaign data integration, automated data pipelines, dynamic reporting visualizations, and ML-based campaign performance insights.
Data has always been a major challenge with cross-platform campaign performance analytics, particularly for smaller marketing teams with a modest budget for data analytics or data engineering support. Based on Position2‘s first-party research, many of these challenges stem from time constraints, lack of technical knowledge integrating platform data, and lack of budget for data analysts or engineers. Even with an established internal process, digital marketers face unexpected issues with data discrepancies, mismatches, and operational issues.
Arena Calibrate has been designed to tackle these challenges head-on with an out-of-the-box solution to help marketers save massive time pulling, combining, and analyzing cross-platform reporting. The free Campaigns Essential Dashboard plan helps any individual, or team, level up their analytics immediately with up to five top platform integrations, including Google Analytics, Google Adwords, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn ads & Bing Ads. Once marketers create an account and connect their platforms, their analytics dashboard is ready within 24 hours.
“Analytics data challenges are real, and we face them every day. We’ve used a wide variety of tools in the market. Still, most of them expect the user to spend significant energy performing time-consuming analytics activities, like configuring data/platform connectors and building datasets. After all that, we’re still missing out on proactive analysis that notices trends and discovers optimization opportunities. This led us to build Arena Calibrate by leveraging the best machine learning algorithms, data connectors, and BI platforms. We know there are many marketers out there facing similar challenges - Calibrate helps marketers leap ahead.” - Rajiv Parikh, CEO Position2
From a technology standpoint, Arena Calibrate sets new standards in the industry with robust analytics functionality that are normally offered with costly plans from other BI tools, including:
Data Warehousing - Raw data from each channel are fetched and combined to bring all-important platform data into a single table. The fully-managed ETL (Extract Load Transform) layer blends and matches the relevant data fields from each platform to build discrete data sets designed by marketing experts to help map the customer journey.
Data Integration - A secure, world-class connector system allows users to connect over 35+ top marketing platforms. The system has built-in data pipeline mechanisms to address data accuracy automatically and refresh issues.
Data Visualization - Datasets are connected to an ML-powered business intelligence visualization layer, which enables campaign managers to view data and perform complex analysis with an easy, no-code user experience.
Campaign Performance Summaries & Insights - Arena Calibrate automatically monitors and interprets the charts and tables in your dashboard and provides impactful performance summaries and insights based on the most important KPIs. Marketers also are alerted to any major campaign performance anomalies (spikes or decreases) for awareness.
With analytics, one size does not always fit all - If a digital marketer has specific analytics data or visualization requirements, Arena Calibrate has a dedicated team to support a wide variety of data or visualization customizations. Also, marketers could upgrade their free plan to add additional accounts in already connected platforms or new platforms.
“Arena Calibrate has been a very efficient way of looking at every angle of our paid channels' performance. Detailed reporting and easy drill-downs make campaign analysis quick and allow me to focus more on strategic planning rather than pulling the numbers. I use Arena Calibrate on a daily basis to stay plugged into our performance,” says Caroline Weisenhorn, Performance Marketing Manager at Eventgroove, a beta Arena Calibrate customer.
For more details, or to try Arena Calibrates freemium version, visit www.thearena.ai/calibrate
