U.S. Supreme Court opinions: May 24

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In United States v. Palomar-Santiago the court held that each of 8 U. S. C. §1326(d)’s statutory requirements for bringing a collateral attack on a prior deportation order is mandatory.

Link to the court's opinion: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-437_bqmc.pdf

In Guam v. United States the court held that a settlement of environmental liabilities must resolve a specific liability under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980 to give rise to a contribution action under that Act.

Link to the court's opinion: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-382_869d.pdf