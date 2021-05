National Express Group PLC and National Express LLC Welcome Transportation Veteran Carolyn Flowers to Their Board

Carolyn Flowers, Independent Non-Executive Director, National Express Group PLC

Carolyn brings an array of expertise and strategical acumen in the transportation realm that will help further propel our North America operations into becoming the national leader in transportation” — Gary Waits, CEO of National Express School and National Express Transit

LISLE, IL, USA, May 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Express Group PLC and National Express LLC are pleased to welcome Carolyn Flowers as an Independent Non-Executive Director and as a member of the Board’s Safety & Environment Committee. Flowers’ role will start June 1, 2021.Flowers boasts an extensive repertoire of knowledge and achievements in the North American transportation sector. She is currently a partner and Managing Principal at InfraStrategies LLC , previously served as Senior Vice President at Americas Transit Market at AECOM, and was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as Acting Administrator at the Federal Transit Administration. Carolyn also serves on several transportation industry and trade non-profit boards."Carolyn brings an array of expertise and strategical acumen in the transportation realm that will help further propel our North America operations into becoming the national leader in transportation," said Gary Waits, CEO of National Express School and National Express Transit. “I look forward to Carolyn’s leadership and am in full anticipation of the invaluable insight she will put forth as a board member to help strengthen our strategic operations and presence.”Sir John Armitt, Chairman of National Express Group PLC, said, "I am delighted to welcome Carolyn to the Board. Carolyn brings significant experience and expertise in the North American transportation industry and I very much look forward to working with her."As a selected partner of choice by over 500 school districts, National Express is an industry leader in safety, technology, and quality service. State of the Art safety features that are incorporated into their vehicles include Fogmaker fire suppression technology and Lytx DriveCamto help ensure every student arrives to and from school safely, on time and ready to learn each day.