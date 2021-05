The Blended Festival San Diego Promo Code is "RSVP" The Blended Festival San Diego Discount Tickets Promo Code is "RSVP" The Blended Festival promo code is "RSVP"

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blended Festival San Diego The Blended Festival is a unique festival focusing on wine tasting, food, wellness, VIP experiences, music, and art. This year the Blended Festival San Diego will be held at the Embarcadero Park North on Friday, October 15th, 4 pm-10 pm Saturday, October 16th, 12 pm-10 pm. Tickets for the Blended Festival San Diego are on sale now and the is a way to receive a Blended Festival San Diego Ticket Discount. The Blended Festival San Diego Promo Code is "RSVP". Use the Blended Festival San Diego promo code "RSVP" at the Blended Festival Ticket checkout in the Blended Festival San Diego promo code field.Blended Festival San Diego MWS Wine TentThe wine tent is the centerpiece of Blended Fest! Presented by My Wine Society, all ticket holders are given two complimentary tastings, with additional tastings available for purchase. The experience provides festival-goers the opportunity to try a vast number of varietals from many different wineries, both domestic and international. Celebrity sommelier Matthew Lauren will be present on-site to educate and answer all wine-related questions throughout the weekend. Patrons are encouraged to download the MWS app to track their tastings digitally, as well as interacting with wine brands, and other festival attendees.The Blended Festival San Diego lineup is: The Chain Smokers, Bryce Vine, Deorro, Loud Luxury, Nelly, Blanco Brown, Jowell Y Randy, Nesi, On The Otherside, Shaylen, SZNS, Blake Horstmann, Brandi Cyrus, DJ Crooked, Dj Dynamiq, DJ Shift, Ev Holiday State, Hunthux, Iamnoel, Jesse Montana, Hoe Maz, Kaitlyn Delay, Kyle Flesch, Lolo Mayhem, Que, Scooter, Stretch, Tahlia Paris, VellaBlended Festival San Diego Live MusicLIVE MUSICLike a fine wine, our talent lineup is a curated blend, with something for everyone to enjoy. The main stage kicks off at 4 pm on Friday, and 12pm Saturday. The format in earlier hours will feature local DJs and bands, setting the mood for a wine-centric “day drinking” event. As the party progresses into evening hours, festival-goers can expect live shows by some of the biggest names in Country, Pop, and EDM music. Our lineup complements the overall Blended experience, with artists announced as they are booked.Blended Festival San Diego FoodThe culinary experience is one of our favorite highlights of Blended, featuring food truck row, and pop-ups from favorite local restaurants. Additionally, Blended showcases local and nationally renowned chefs, performing high-energy crowd demonstrations, and competitions live from our culinary stage.Blended Festival Maxim Village ExperienceMAXIM VIP VILLAGEFor those looking for a more intimate experience, The Maxim Village is its' own party, within the party, offering exclusive access for all VIP ticket holders. The Village features a private bar, restrooms, and preferred viewing of the mainstage. Table and bottle service are available upon request. Tables are limited, Reservations strongly encouraged.The Blended Festival Maxim Village Experiences are listed below$10,000.00Twelve (12) Tickets with VIP Access to 2-Day FestivalPreferred Viewing of Stage from private Maxim VIP village with couches2 Hour hosted bar 12p-2p Daily(2) wine tastings includedVIP Restroom accessEntertainmentSpecial Access to nearby food vendorsDedicated Bottle Service with the following:Three (3) Bottles of Premium ChampagneTwo (2) Bottle of Premium SpiritsAssorted MixersBlended Festival San Diego Dates, Times, and LocationFriday October 15th 4pm-10pmSaturday October 16th 12pm-10pmLocation: Embarcadero Park North500 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

