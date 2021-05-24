San Diego Disability Law Group Discusses Changes to Social Security Ruling on Fibromyalgia
Ruling helps claimants establish they are medically impaired from FibromyalgiaSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Diego Disability Law Group announced a recent ruling by the Social Security Administration has clarified when Fibromyalgia can be considered a medically determinable impairment, which will make it easier for anyone who suffers from the disease to file a disability claim.
Fibromyalgia symptoms can be exhausting and painful, and they can accompany other conditions, which can make getting a medical diagnosis rather difficult. The American Chronic Pain Association estimates that Fibromyalgia affects 2 to 4% of the U.S. population, and about 90% of Americans who suffer from Fibromyalgia are female.
The Social Security Administration will no longer require the use of positive tender or trigger points to determine if a person’s Fibromyalgia is a medically determinable impairment. The tender point examination has been criticized by many physicians due to the test’s ambiguity and the fact that Fibromyalgia symptoms can fluctuate greatly from day to day.
“This new ruling should give hope to disability claimants suffering from Fibromyalgia. They’re in pain all the time, usually all over their bodies, and they’re faced with multiple denials of their claim, but expanding the criteria for determining whether Fibromyalgia is a severe impairment in the eyes of SSA will hopefully make this process easier for disability claimants suffering from Fibromyalgia. ” said Aline Gaba, Founding Partner at San Diego Disability Law Group.
An attorney with the San Diego Disability Law Group can help Fibromyalgia patients file a disability claim, as well as those who were previously denied Social Security benefits and request a reconsideration of their claim.
Old vs. New Fibromyalgia Diagnostic Criteria
Traditionally, Fibromyalgia patients needed to undergo a tender point test to determine if they had enough tender points to be diagnosed with Fibromyalgia.
A new, alternative set of criteria for evaluating Fibromyalgia symptoms requires that a patient has a history of widespread pain, repeated manifestations of six or more fibromyalgia symptoms, and evidence that other disorders that could cause those symptoms were excluded.
Once a person establishes they have Fibromyalgia under the new criteria, they will need to prove that their symptoms are severe enough to prevent them from holding a full-time job. The Social Security Administration will use a residual functional capacity assessment to determine if a Fibromyalgia patient is able to perform any type of work.
George Heppner and Aline Gaba, our San Diego disability lawyers, specialize in Social Security disability claims. We handle claims for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits at all stages of the application and appeals process.
George Heppner and Aline Gaba, founding partners of the San Diego Disability Law Group, provide personal attention and exceptional legal services to clients seeking help with a denied Social Security Disability claim. Whether you are contemplating filing a claim for disability benefits or you have already filed and been denied, the San Diego Disability Law Group will work hard to earn your trust and protect your interests.
With over 35 years of service in the San Diego Area, the San Diego Disability Law Group handles claims for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits at all stages of the appeals process. You do not have to take on the Social Security Administration alone. Let the knowledgeable and experienced lawyers of the San Diego Disability Law Group take care of the legal issues, so that you can take care of your health and your family. Please feel free to contact the SDDLG to learn more.
