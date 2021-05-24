From the Center: Linda King Ferguson’s Dimensional Paintings
Linda King Ferguson
Susan Hensel Gallery on Artsy.net is exhibiting a new online exclusive show from Michigan painter Linda King Ferguson titled From the Center.
My practice focuses on the intersection of painting & object making. With restraint I use the properties of painting & textiles combining the processes of staining, hue partnerships, and hard edges"MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Hensel Gallery on Artsy.net is exhibiting a new online exclusive show from Michigan painter Linda King Ferguson titled From the Center.
— Linda King Ferguson
Opening June 15 and running through August 15, the show is made up of Ferguson’s pristine paintings that merge fine art with object making, exploring social and physical processes while her abstract work remains serene and meticulously constructed. Her new exhibition From the Center contains paintings in acrylic and with stain on stretched linen.
“My practice focuses on the intersection of painting and object making. With restraint I use the properties of painting and textiles combining the processes of staining, painting interior and exterior, layering, cutting away and peeling forward, hue partnerships, and hard edges.”- Linda King Ferguson
The immediate impression among these many paintings is one of playful abstraction, with almost Memphis group inspired designs. But a lingering impulse tells us to go deeper.
The surfaces of the paintings are often cut open, with material hanging out toward the viewer or absent completely. The backs of the paintings are thoughtfully painted, quietly revealing glowing bits of color. This gives the work one of its most telltale features — interrupting expectation and presenting a new kind of physicality.
By cutting through the canvas, Ferguson also cuts through one of the most unspoken yet sacrosanct beliefs in the realm of art: the painting as a window into another world. By allowing the gallery wall to peek out at you through the work, we are no longer fleeing our shared reality and escaping into the world of the painting. We are caught in our world. Despite our looking into the painting, we remain in the actual space of the gallery. We are still ourselves, milling about with others.
Ferguson received an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts and an MA from Rhode Island School of Design. She is the recipient of multiple awards, including development grants from the state of Michigan. Her work appears in many public and private collections, and she has shown in several selected and juried exhibitions.
Ferguson currently lives and works in Au Train, Michigan and Nashville, Tennessee, with occasional residence in Brooklyn, New York.
The Susan Hensel Gallery is proud to present this incredible exhibit as an online exclusive show. The gallery focuses on compelling objects, meaningful use of materials and engaging sculpture, now available through its online space. It is a gallery where experimental ideas and works of the hand join to create unique sensory experiences. Susan Hensel Gallery represents a small group of Midwest artists, including Ingrid Restemayer, Nina Martine Robinson, Kim Matthews, K. Daphnae Koop and Martha Bird.
Visit Artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery to see the online exclusive show From the Center beginning June 15th and running until August 15th, 2021.
