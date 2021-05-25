LGO HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES NEW INGO’S TASTY FOOD IN NORTH SCOTTSDALE
Third Arizona Location to Open Mid-2022 Featuring Robust Patio, All Day Menu, LGO Bakeshop PastriesPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LGO Hospitality proudly announces the third Arizona location for Ingo’s Tasty Food, coming to North Scottsdale at the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Blvd. Located adjacent to the recently announced forthcoming Buck &Rider, also part of the LGO Hospitality family, both locations are slated for a mid-2022 opening.
Founded in 2013 in the hip Arcadia neighborhood, Ingo’s Tasty Food has been bringing Phoenicians a strong commitment to serving signature made in-house from scratch menu items daily. Known for its cozy, fun and whimsical community vibe, family and pet-friendly patio, guests can enjoy the famous Greyhound (frozen or on the rocks), popular Fried Chicken Sammy, Ingo’s Chopped Salad with Arizona dates, signature lacto-fermented hot sauce, popular shattered potato chips and always USA raised, grass-fed burgers on the lightest burger buns on the planet handmade by LGO Bakeshop.
In true Ingo’s Tasty Food tradition, the approximately 2,600 square feet North Scottsdale location, designed by the Award-Winning Los Angeles based architectural firm, LOHA: Lorcan O’Herlihy, will serve up love in every dish. Featuring a robust patio and curbside pick-up experience, along with the full Ingo’s upscale diner countertop nostalgia guests have come to love, this location will offer a variety of options with an all-day menu, starting the morning with a full coffee bar, coveted pastries from LGO Bakeshop and Ingo’s menu favorites for lunch and dinner including the Kale and Quinoa Salad, Troubadour Egg Sandwich, Fish & Chips, Paris Texas Burger, Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl and LGO Grocery’s Famous White Sangria.
“After years of continuous success for Ingo’s in Arcadia, we could not be more excited to expand and introduce the brand community and menu experience to more residents and visitors in new neighborhoods around the city,” says Emily Collins of LGO Hospitality. “The vibrant patio will be great for outside meetings over comfort food, quick in and out delicious coffee bar and breakfast, lunch, dinner and gorgeous sunset happy hours with family and friends over staple LGO Hospitality dishes and spirits.”
Ingo’s Tasty Food continues to make convenient curbside service and delivery experiences fast and easy at your fingertips with the Ingo’s Tasty Food App. The second Arizona location for Ingo’s Tasty Food comes this Summer to Downtown Phoenix at Block 23.
For more information, please visit https://ingostastyfood.com/ and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Yelp.
About LGO Hospitality:
In 2002, La Grande Orange grocery opened in Arizona in a neighborhood that had once been the home of sprawling citrus groves – primarily oranges. The name “La Grande Orange” was chosen in reverence to the citrus grove of the past – while putting forth an intention to follow the ideology of simple aesthetics and ingredient-driven passionate cooking and service from that day forward.
Eschewing the chain mentality that has dominated American businesses since the 1970s, LGO has gone on to create businesses that focus on serving the local resident. Each restaurant is designed to meet the specific needs of that guest, tailoring every part of the business to specifically and value to the everyday lives of the immediate resident and community.
Today, LGO Hospitality and its team of nearly 1,000 operate more than a dozen businesses in both California and Arizona. Moving forward, LGO Hospitality is committed to growing a company and lifestyle culture that sets a standard for those to admire and enjoy. Visit LGO Hospitality for more information.
Nicole Myden
LGO Hospitality
+1 310-502-9921
nmyden@lgohospitality.com