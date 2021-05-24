Italy cable automotive accident: At the least 14 killed close to Lake Maggiore

A spokesperson for the National Alpine Speleological Rescue Corps, which is leading the rescue operation, said a cable snapped Sunday morning when a group was riding in a Stresa-Mottarone cable car from the Lido di Stresa piazza on Lake Maggiore to the nearby Mottarone mountain in the Piedmont region.

The car was completing its 20-minute voyage, some 1,491 meters (4,891 feet) above sea level at the top of the mountain, when the cable broke 300 meters (984 feet) from the top of the mountain, according to Italian news agency ANSA. The car then crashed into a wooded area with no direct road access.

Helicopters lowered alpine rescuers to the crash site and lifted out the victims.

Authorities believe 15 passengers were riding on the cable car at the time of the crash, including two children.

“One of the two children transported by helicopter to Turin hospital didn’t make it,” the National Alpine Speleological Rescue Corps tweeted Sunday evening local time. The other child remains in a…

