UL Launches Program to Support Safe and Effective COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacture, Distribution and Administration
Every individual receiving a vaccine should be confident in the safety and dependability of what they’re receiving. ComplianceWire® for Emergency Use Qualification will help with these efforts.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, has launched an outreach program for governments and vaccine manufacturers to help promote the safe and effective production, distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines. Building on its mission of working for a safer world, UL offers streamlined and purpose-built instances of ComplianceWire®, its best-in-class, role-based training, compliance and qualification solution. These will help ensure individuals throughout the entire vaccination process, from production to inoculation, are performing their jobs as consistently as possible, and will minimize risks posed by unqualified professionals to vaccination processes.
— Hamid Syed, vice president and general manager in the Middle East for UL
UL’s ComplianceWire® Emergency Use Qualification system is now available for vaccine developers and manufacturers to expedite the qualification of licensed or contracted manufacturers. The system will them maintain the integrity and quality of their vaccines regardless of which third-party providers they choose, and for governmental bodies wanting to ensure compliance to U.S. FDA 21 CFR 11, Electronic Records, Electronic Signatures, as well as to and EU Annex 11 (Eudralex Vol. 4 Annex 11, Computerized Systems). Regulatory compliance is a key factor required to instill and maintain public trust. Additionally, vaccine administrators qualified through the ComplianceWire® Emergency Use Qualification system will have the ability to furnish proof they are qualified to safely dispense the various COVID-19 vaccines, many of which differ in their administration requirements.
In March 2021, Life Sciences and Vaccine Manufacturing was launched as a joint project by Abu Dhabi-based Group 42 and China’s Sinopharm CNBG in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE has become the first country in the Middle East to begin manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine, Hayat-Vax, with a full production schedule already underway. Currently, the UAE has a two million dose-per-month capacity, producing Hayat-Vax in partnership with a local pharmaceutical company. However, a new purpose-built research and development hub for life sciences, biotechnology and vaccine production located in the UAE’s Khalifa Industrial Zone (KIZAD) will launch operations in 2021, with an expected production capacity of 200 million doses per year.
“As governments and vaccine developers around the world race to produce and distribute COVID-19 vaccines that meet the challenges of existing and new variants, individuals across the entire production and distribution process must be properly trained and qualified to perform their roles,” said Hamid Syed, vice president and general manager in the Middle East for UL.
“Every individual receiving a vaccine should be confident in the safety and dependability of what they’re receiving. ComplianceWire® for Emergency Use Qualification will help with these efforts. UL’s leadership in the United States, China, India, Brazil and across Europe are currently in discussions with governments regulating and administering COVID-19 vaccines to investigate how UL can be of additional service to these agencies, helping ensure safe vaccine manufacture and administration.”
