Investors Now Have Advantage and Access for Trading Cryptocurrency Futures through PitBase.com
Pit Base announces the reduction of its minimum account opening balance from $5,000 to $2,000SACRAMENTO, CALIF., USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pit Base, the deep discount futures and options broker, announced today that it will be lowering the minimum account opening balance for traders from $5,000 to $2,000. Well known in investment circles as a brokerage founded “for traders by traders,” Pit Base’s goal is to anticipate and fulfill the needs of professional traders with real-time data and seasoned personnel, translating hard work to incredible financial success.
Pit Base is positioned to support its cryptocurrency futures investors because it has years of experience and understands how crucial it can be for a trading house to be prepared in a nanosecond to serve its clients when a move needs to be made. The company works with speed, the newest cutting-edge impressive technologies and customer-centric services, including the Gain Trader electronic trading platform and Gain iBroker mobile trading, both with an impressive suite of tools.
“PitBase.com is a deep discount futures and options broker,” said a company spokesperson. “As a special offer, we have reduced the minimum account opening balance for new clients from $5,000 to $2,000. The investment world is on fire with new investors in a position to try different markets and exchanges. The advantage of Pit Base is that we provide comprehensive trading services for the futures and options markets and are intimately acquainted with the houses that can instantly move the needle for buyers and sellers in a timely manner.”
He then added, “Our customers range from self-directed traders, member firms, institutional clients and proprietary trading groups. Another advantage of trading with us is the cost-effective access to many different exchanges, which we bring to our clients. Pit Base utilizes intuitive platforms that have been designed and built to the rigorous standards of active scalpers, inter-market spreaders, arbitrage and position traders.”
Pit Base’s clients can trade futures and options online. Its fast execution and free trading platform is ideal for customizing trading environments on any device. Through its network, traders have access to both U.S. and international futures markets. Its deep discount rates are among the lowest in the business. Pit Base offers impressive and powerful technology with stable, flexible and easy-to-use intuitive platforms.
The needs of cryptocurrency futures traders are anticipated because Pit Base knows what traders need to succeed. Traders have particular styles and bring various investment experiences. Pit Base offers flexible account plans to accommodate any special requirements. The hallmark of Pit Base is that no matter which type of account, customers will receive the best services, including 24-hour trade desk access, free research and commentary and quality back-office and execution services.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate and, as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment.
PIT BASE LLC IS A MEMBER OF NFA ( NFA ID: 0536168 ) AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA’S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS.
For more information or to open an account, go to https://pitbase.com/.
