CoinsPaid sponsored ARIS Limassol F.C. is in the Cypriot First Division

CoinsPaid is a fintech company and operates in a highly competitive crypto payment niche, supporting one of the world’s most ambitious and popular sports.
We are excited to announce that CoinsPaid is now a sponsor for the ARIS Limassol F.C., Cyprus!
ARIS Limassol is one of the oldest football clubs in Cyprus, whose origin dates back to 1930. The club’s history had some significant moments and stand-out players, including legendary Oleg Blokhin in years 1989 to 1990. The club's winning scores were volatile throughout its past. The football game results depend on many components, where a high level of structure and organization, as well as appropriate funding, frequently deliver the most powerful impact.
Since CoinsPaid and ARIS Limassol F.C. united their efforts in reaching excellence, the club experienced some noteworthy innovations, including increasing the number of players from 14 to 30 this year. The triumphant game against Akritas Chlorakas on May 15th placed ARIS in the Cypriot First Division (the top-tier football league competition in Cyprus).
The exceptional players of the team have been nominated for the best titles in their league by the PASP!
These players are:
Nuno Lopes. One of the most successful defenders in his league, he’s usually a right-back, though this season mainly playing in the central defender position. By doing so, he helped the team to come out with only 22 goals conceded this year so far!
Daniel Sikorski. Super striker, he scored 24 impressive goals this year! Nominated as MVP in his league!
Delmiro Nascimento. A defender with a stable high performance! Nominated as the best defender in his league!
CoinsPaid is very happy to congratulate ARIS Limassol F.C. for their excellent gaming performance this season and a well-deserved promotion!
For more information on CoinsPaid, go to: https://www.coinspaid.com/
For any press inquiries, please contact Aleksandra at aleksandra.leonenko@coinspaid.com
CoinsPaid introduces services and products that help people and their businesses realize the potential of cryptocurrencies. The CoinsPaid ecosystem allows you to work quickly, profitably, and effectively both with national and digital currencies.
Aleksandra
