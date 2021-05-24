Anblicks to host a webinar for Discovering Customer Insights powered by Databricks Lakehouse platform
Learn how CustomerAI, a customer 360 solution, helps you understand, engage and retain valuable customers and win more business.
Customer 360 Insights help organizations across insurance, banking, retail, hospitality, etc. to personalize interactions, offer faster service, increase cross-sell revenue & retain valuable customers”ADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anblicks Inc., will be hosting a webinar titled, “Discover Customer Insights using CustomerAI, powered by Databricks” on 8th June 2021 at 10AM CST. The webinar will be delivered by Mr. Munwar Shariff, CTO and Ms. Geetanjali Dash, Lead Consultant from Anblicks Inc., and Afsana Afzal - Solutions Architect, Databricks.
Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning and analytics within a single collaborative platform.
CustomerAI, powered by Databricks, is a statistical and predictive analytics solution developed by Anblicks. It helps business leaders to understand, engage, and retain their valuable customers by enabling them to determine who are the right customers to target, what content will most influence them, and when they are most receptive to offers.
CustomerAI is built on a modern data platform that includes Talend for data integration, Databricks for data storage, analytics and machine learning, and Power BI for interactive visualizations and business intelligence.
"The ability to uncover actionable insights from data has never been more important as enterprises look to adapt, innovate and better prepare for the future," said Marc Lobree, Director, Consulting Partners at Databricks. “We’re excited to be working with Anblicks as they leverage the power of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform with CustomerAI to provide near real-time business insights for customer lifetime value.”
The event will also be recorded and shared with the registered users for on-demand viewing.
About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com):
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Engineering company enabling customers to make data-driven decisions since 2004. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Anblicks helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey, paving the road for new and streamlined business across the globe. The company commits to deliver excellence to the customers in Data Analytics, CloudOps, and Modern Apps using state-of-the-art services, solutions, and accelerators.
