It was a hot August day in 2009. CNN witnessed those scenes, which the then 12-year-old Mohammed el-Kurd says he can barely remember today.

Abutting his current family residence is the part of the house his grandmother — who died last year at the age of 103 — once lived. A Jewish man lives there now — a settler, according to international law. Outside, a playground that was once an island of serenity for the Kurd children is strewn with litter and thick overgrowth. An olive tree which his family planted in 2000 stands in the middle of the garden.

“It was the first time I felt how minuscule I was in comparison to the hundreds of army and police and occupation forces that were accompanying settlers and throwing people outside of their homes,” Kurd told CNN from the family’s home in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem this week.

“So much has been erased from my memory because of the intensity of the situation.”

Kurd is now a poet. His first book of his poems centered on…

Read Full Story

The post Israel-Gaza: A truce halted the bloodshed, however the frustration of younger Palestinians is stronger than ever appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.