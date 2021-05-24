Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL

 

CASE#:  21A201776                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/23/21 @ 1709 hrs

STREET: In Brookside Campground off of Sand Hill Rd

TOWN: Enosburg

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry dirt road

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Susan Colburn

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: Fatal (to juvenile pedestrian)  

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On May 23, 2021, at approximately 5:09 pm, Susan Colburn had stopped on the dirt road near a campsite in Brookside Campground in Enosburg to let a 7 year old passenger out of her vehicle. When she started to drive again she struck a 2 year old pedestrian who had previously been on the side of the road and had since walked in front of her car. She was not visible to the operator based upon the size of the child and the hood of the car. CPR was started almost immediately by people who were nearby. Enosburg Rescue arrived and transported the juvenile to Northwestern Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.  It is estimated the speed of the vehicle was no more than 3mph. Impairment was not a contributing factor in this crash. The operator was not cited or ticketed.

 

 

St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

