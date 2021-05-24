St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL
CASE#: 21A201776
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/23/21 @ 1709 hrs
STREET: In Brookside Campground off of Sand Hill Rd
TOWN: Enosburg
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry dirt road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Susan Colburn
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: Fatal (to juvenile pedestrian)
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 23, 2021, at approximately 5:09 pm, Susan Colburn had stopped on the dirt road near a campsite in Brookside Campground in Enosburg to let a 7 year old passenger out of her vehicle. When she started to drive again she struck a 2 year old pedestrian who had previously been on the side of the road and had since walked in front of her car. She was not visible to the operator based upon the size of the child and the hood of the car. CPR was started almost immediately by people who were nearby. Enosburg Rescue arrived and transported the juvenile to Northwestern Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries. It is estimated the speed of the vehicle was no more than 3mph. Impairment was not a contributing factor in this crash. The operator was not cited or ticketed.