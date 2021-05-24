New unreleased Nipsey Hussle out now
How a independent Hip Hop CEO ex out the Middle Man to release 2 Major hits.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The well known San Diego Base Juice Division Records LLC CEO Juice Lee, has released two mega hits back to back of unheard Nipsey Hussle music available on all platforms music is streamed or sold. The two started collaborating in late 2008 after Nipsey Hussle was sign to Epic Records & went on to record numerous unheard projects.
Juice Division Records LLC( Distributed by Ghazi Shami well known Empire Distribution) is known for helping pioneer the San Diego music scene & is also known as the #1 Independent hip-hop record label in San Diego counties 3.3 Million population(San Diego is the second largest city in California & 8th largest in the U.S.A, making San Diego one of the top marketing targets in the world). Juice Division Management team projects the song “Blue Dreams” starring Nipsey Hussle, Juice Lee & Bad Karma(Out May 28th,2021) to land on the Billboard charts as Juice Division Records first Billboarding Chart hit.
To land on the billboard charts is no small task for a true 100% black owned independent Hip-hop/rap label. “I accredit my present & future success in me studying the music business day in & day out. I don’t want to be the best rapper, I want to be the best marketer, the fans will stream a baby crying over a beat on repeat if you market it right”, says CEO of Juice Division Records LLC, Juice Lee.
