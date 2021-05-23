COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics May 24-29, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov . For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.

Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.

Monday, May 24, 2021

Barbour County

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mace’s Pharmacy, 201 Crim Avenue, Belington, WV 26416.

Berkeley County

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Destiny Baptist Church, 115 N. Raleigh Street, Martinsburg, WV 25401.

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Wirt County

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Barbour County

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 26416.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Grant County

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.

Jefferson County

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Barbour County

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Myers Clinic, #3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV 26416.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Harrison County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department (Annex), 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

Mingo County

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wharncliffe Volunteer Fire Department, County Route 10/01, P.O. Box 120, Wharncliffe, WV 25651.

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Roane County

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Roane General Hospital. 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV 25276.

Wirt County

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Barbour County

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mace’s Pharmacy, 201 Crim Avenue, Belington, WV 26416.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Antioch Baptist Church, 1757 10 th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

Fayette County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901.

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Jefferson County

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414.

Kanawha County

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Piedmont Elementary School, 203 Bradford Street, Charleston, WV 25301.

Lincoln County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.

Marshall County

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Moundsville Penitentiary Training Center, 818 Jefferson Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041.

Mercer County

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

Monroe County

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981.

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Pocahontas County

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 326 9 th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Upshur County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Care of Buckhannon, 37 W. Main Street, Buckhannon, WV 26201.

Webster County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Webster County Health Department, 112 Bell Street, Suite C, Webster Springs, WV 26288.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., United Methodist Church, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155.

Wood County

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Wyoming County

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Wyoming County Health Department, 44 Cedar Avenue, Pineville, WV 24874.

Friday, May 28, 2021

Barbour County

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 26416.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Hardy County

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 State Route 55, Baker, WV 26801.

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Cabell County