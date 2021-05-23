Angelena Bonet Wins 'Best Woman Filmmaker' for Her Documentary Film CHANGE THE WORLD at the Vegas Movie Awards
Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and humanitarian wins the 'Best Woman Filmmaker' award at the Vegas Movie Awards for her biopic film.
Change The World is all about encouraging women to come together in one accord and having our voices heard. Winning 'Best Woman Filmmaker' at the Vegas Movie Awards is a moment I will never forget!”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-award winning Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and global women's rights ambassador, Angelena Bonet, has won 'Best Woman Filmmaker' at the Vegas Movie Awards in the U.S. Bonet’s biopic documentary film, which she produced in its entirety, has won over 160 film festival awards worldwide. The inspiring film recently screened in Tokyo, Seoul, New York and Rome. She has been the recipient of many accolades including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival and the 'Human Spirit Award' at the DOCS Without Borders Film Festival in The Bahamas.
— Angelena
Bonet has also produced a biopic documentary trilogy feature film series consisting of "Angelena: Change The World", "Angelena: Heart Of The Matter" and "Angelena: Light At The End Of The Tunnel" which is available to rent or buy on Vimeo. A former Australian supermodel and actress, she experienced two life changing tragedies, which she has chronicled in her documentary “Change The World”. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted, she is now ready to share her story. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' and 'Best Film Score' awards. She promised him whilst in a coma that she would finish their special project and thirteen years later she has received accolades from every corner of the globe.
Now ready to share her story, Angelena, recently released "Change The World" on YouTube to make it available to everyone for free. She realised that many women and girls who could benefit from her voice and be inspired by her journey may be at a financial disadvantage and wanted to help them. Domestic violence has been hidden for millennia and has risen exponentially since Covid-19 began and many victims are in lockdown with their perpetrators. Angelena hopes to reach those women and give them hope and assure them there is light at the end of the tunnel and they are definitely not alone. No longer can this sickness within our society be hidden and ignored. It’s a time of reckoning and humanity has the opportunity to heal and find a more harmonious way of being. She is honored to be instrumental in creating public awareness by being transparent with her own experiences and thus encouraging other women to stand up and speak out also. True power comes from within and we can choose to be a victim or take responsibility for our own healing and practice forgiveness and self love. She is an example that one can not only survive, but thrive. As a global ambassador for women and girls, Bonet believes that women’s voices need to be heard more than ever.
Vegas Movie Awards™ (VMA) is a prestigious and caring International Film Festival for filmmakers and screenwriters looking for global recognition and exposure, based in one of the most dynamic and classy cities in the world.
Now in its third year, the Vegas Movie Awards™ is one of the most influential and fastest-growing Festivals worldwide, with exciting competitions aimed at the best talents that Independent Cinema has to offer nowadays.
