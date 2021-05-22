Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 59 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,017 in the last 365 days.

5.22.21 Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1900 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

May 22, 2021 Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1900 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 1900 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. At approximately 2:53 pm, members of the Fifth District, responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. On Friday, May 21, 2021, 24 year-old Marquise Mcleod, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

You just read:

5.22.21 Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1900 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.