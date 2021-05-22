5.22.21 Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1900 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

May 22, 2021 Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1900 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 1900 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. At approximately 2:53 pm, members of the Fifth District, responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. On Friday, May 21, 2021, 24 year-old Marquise Mcleod, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).