Rutland Barracks / MV Crash *Updated*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B401940

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner / Sergeant Robert Rider

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On May 21, 2021, at approximately 1622 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: McKinley Ave

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear, normal

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jason Weedman

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Nitro

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Right fender, undercarriage

INJURIES: Broken nose and ankle pain.

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Bruce Welsh

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

PASSENGER: Linda Watson

AGE: 73

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Corvette

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled.

INJURIES: Minor injury to the passenger. Operator #2 (Welsh) was later transported to UVM Medical Center for a brain bleed. At this time, Operator #2 (Welsh) injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center / UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 21, 2021, at approximately 1622 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks located a two-vehicle crash on US RT 7, near McKinley Ave, in Rutland Town, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Weedman) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on US RT 7. Operator #2 (Welsh) was operating vehicle #2, traveling north on US RT 7 intending to turn left onto McKinley Ave. Vehicle #1 struck the rear end of vehicle #2 and drove over the top of it. The passenger of vehicle #2 and Operator #1 (Weedman) both sustained minor injuries. Operator #2 (Welsh) sustained a brain bleed and was later transported to UVM Medical Center. At this time, Operator #2 (Welsh) injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Operator #1 (Weedman) had been transported to RRMC and was processed there for suspicion of DUI drug. Prosecution is pending the results of the evidentiary blood draw.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Rutland Town Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 6048508 – Inspection not assigned, 6048509 – No insurance, 6048510 – Persons required to register, and 6048511 – Following too closely.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Pending.

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.