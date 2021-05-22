Rutland Barracks / MV Crash *Updated*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B401940
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner / Sergeant Robert Rider
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On May 21, 2021, at approximately 1622 hours
STREET: US RT 7
TOWN: Rutland Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: McKinley Ave
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, normal
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jason Weedman
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Nitro
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Right fender, undercarriage
INJURIES: Broken nose and ankle pain.
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Bruce Welsh
AGE: 72
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont
PASSENGER: Linda Watson
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Corvette
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled.
INJURIES: Minor injury to the passenger. Operator #2 (Welsh) was later transported to UVM Medical Center for a brain bleed. At this time, Operator #2 (Welsh) injuries are not expected to be life threatening.
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center / UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 21, 2021, at approximately 1622 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks located a two-vehicle crash on US RT 7, near McKinley Ave, in Rutland Town, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Weedman) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on US RT 7. Operator #2 (Welsh) was operating vehicle #2, traveling north on US RT 7 intending to turn left onto McKinley Ave. Vehicle #1 struck the rear end of vehicle #2 and drove over the top of it. The passenger of vehicle #2 and Operator #1 (Weedman) both sustained minor injuries. Operator #2 (Welsh) sustained a brain bleed and was later transported to UVM Medical Center. At this time, Operator #2 (Welsh) injuries are not expected to be life threatening.
Operator #1 (Weedman) had been transported to RRMC and was processed there for suspicion of DUI drug. Prosecution is pending the results of the evidentiary blood draw.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Rutland Town Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 6048508 – Inspection not assigned, 6048509 – No insurance, 6048510 – Persons required to register, and 6048511 – Following too closely.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Pending.
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.