deepCBDs® Announces Sponsorship of Triumphant 11 Muay Thai Series Presented by Muay Thai Addict.

deepCBDs logo

deepCBDs, a Florida based hemp lifestyle wellness brand, signs on as a sponsor of Triumphant 11 Muay Thai series presented by Muay Thai Addict.

We’re pleased to support them with this sponsorship and our line of hemp products to help improve their training, recovery, and balance of their mind and body.”
— David Caruso, deepCBDs
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- deepCBDs, a hemp lifestyle wellness brand, signs on as a sponsor of Triumphant 11 Muay Thai Series presented by Muay Thai Addict. Fight Cards include Kevin “The Soul Assassin” Ross vs. Asa “The American Ninja” Ten Pow for the WMC World Championship title, Troy “Trouble” Jones vs. Miguel Angel Padilla for the WMC PanAm Championship title, Amine Ballafrikh vs. Abraham Vidales for the Triumphant Championship title, Luke Lessel vs. Lucas Martino, Chantal Perry vs. Zoila Frausto, and Tierra Brandt vs. Coral Carnicella.

The event will take place on June 12th, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. EST/EDT at the James Knight Center in Miami, Florida and will be streaming live on Fite.TV. Tickets can be purchased online at tickermaster.com.

David Caruso, COO & Co-Founder of deepCBDs said “we’re honored to be a sponsor of Muay Thai Addict’s Triumphant 11 Muay Thai Series. We appreciate the intensity of the sport, the mental strength and dedication the athletes require to compete, and the physical toll it takes on their mind and body. Muay Thai Addict’s passion for the sport and dedication to help elevate the fighters and Muay Thai throughout the nation is inspirational. We’re pleased to support them with this sponsorship and our line of hemp products to help improve their training, recovery, and balance of their mind and body.”

Muay Thai is the national sport of Thailand and is commonly referred to as Thai boxing. Unlike kickboxing, which is focused on the use of only kicks and punches, Muay Thai combat incorporates the use of eight points of contact – fists, elbows, knees and leg strikes. The practice of Muay Thai embodies a challenge of physical and mental self-control, balance, strategically timed counterattacks, and a deep respect for tradition.

Dmitry Shirganov, President & Founder of Muay Thai Addict said, “I’m excited and happy to have deepCBDs as a sponsor. They genuinely care about the athletes’ quality of life, want to help the athletes shorten their recovery time, and maintain a balanced mind and body in a very demanding sport. Incredible products for incredible athletes.”

About deepCBDs®
deepCBDs is a Florida based hemp lifestyle wellness brand that offers hemp-derived CBD-rich products designed to help people and their pets improve their quality of living. deepCBDs’s hemp products are made from high quality strains of whole-plant hemp extract from organically grown US hemp, are third-party lab tested, contain 0.3% or less THC, and made in accordance with the Farm Bill Act.
To learn more visit www.deepcbds.com.

About Muay Thai Addict
Muay Thai Addict is a Florida based company that was founded to support and help advance the practice of Muay Thai and its athletes throughout North America and globally. Muay Thai Addict manufacturers, supplies and sells athletic and competition Muay Thai apparel and gear including shorts, sport bras, compression spats, gloves and hand wraps.
To learn more visit www.muaythaiaddict.com.

David Caruso
deepCBDs®
+1 833-244-3337
david.caruso@deepcbds.com

