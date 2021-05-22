Westminster Barracks / Injury Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B101967
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/22/2021 at approximately 0148 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 100
TOWN: Whitingham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Corse Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: clear, dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: grated pavement
VEHICLE #1
OCCUPANT: Juliana Miller
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Prius
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end damages
INJURIES: Serious injury
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY
VEHICLE #1
OCCUPANT: Tyler Dix
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jacksonville, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:On the above date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch were notified of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 near Corse Road in the Town of Whitingham, VT (Windham County). Troopers responded to the scene and were informed upon arrival the vehicle had two occupants. The occupants were identified to be Juliana Miller and Tyler Dix. Both occupants were flown to Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY for treatment of suspected serious injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.
SERGEANT STACY CORLISS
Vermont State Police
B Troop - Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05346
(802)722-4600