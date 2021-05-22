Westminster Barracks / Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B101967

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2021 at approximately 0148 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 100

TOWN: Whitingham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Corse Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: clear, dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: grated pavement

VEHICLE #1

OCCUPANT: Juliana Miller

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end damages

INJURIES: Serious injury

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY

VEHICLE #1

OCCUPANT: Tyler Dix

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jacksonville, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch were notified of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 near Corse Road in the Town of Whitingham, VT (Windham County). Troopers responded to the scene and were informed upon arrival the vehicle had two occupants. The occupants were identified to be Juliana Miller and Tyler Dix. Both occupants were flown to Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY for treatment of suspected serious injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.