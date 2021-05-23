FEDToken is Bringing Value to the Meme World With a Good Cause

FEDToken allows users an opportunity to earn value by creating memes and help feed dogs at the same time.

USA, May 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEDToken is revolutionizing the meme world, allowing creators an opportunity to earn value from their work through the power of cryptocurrency. Meme creators will be able to submit memes on their platform and will be paid in FEDtoken. The whole system will be decentralized, and the award will be auto-transferred to creators. FED stands for Feed Every Dog, a reference to FEDtoken’s charitable dimension. FEDtoken offers holders a unique opportunity to do good, as 5% of the tokens will go to charity to feed dogs.The new meme world that FEDtoken is creating will work on a decentralized finance model. 15% of FEDtoken is reserved for content farming, meaning that approved content will allow creators to earn tokens based on the likes and comments they receive. Each like and comment from a new address will earn the user and creator both 0.1 coins. Posting and commenting will also be organized by the coins users hold, ensuring the memes on the platform are high-quality ones that users value most. Approved memes will be eligible for NFT minting, allowing the purchaser to gain even more rewards. Users will also be able to earn just by holding FEDtoken.FEDtoken offers advantages over competitors like DogeCoin including its limited supply, burning, holder earnings, meme platform, and charity mission. The platform will create new and exciting opportunities for meme creators and fans alike, developing a world of meme-based finance and creator value.The next wave of meme culture is here with FEDtoken’s meme coin and decentralized finance ecosystem. FEDtoken’s opportunities offer creators a unique way to monetize their memes and earn income through their creativity, and the value they bring to the world. FEDtoken is available for purchase on PancakeSwap.More information on FEDtoken can be found on the FEDtoken website