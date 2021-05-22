Suspect and a Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4500 Block of Bowen Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Friday, May 21, 2021, in the 4500 block of Bowen Road, Southeast.

At approximately 12:58 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/0nk3Zbyc3eE

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.