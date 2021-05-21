Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary One and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts Offenses in the District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts offense that occurred, in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest.

 

  • On Friday, May 21, 2021 at approximately 7:40 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest.  Once inside, the suspect entered a bedroom and exposed himself to the victims. One of the victims fought with the suspect and the suspect fled the scene.  The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.  Burglary One and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts  CCN: 21-066-255

 

The Detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect was also involved in the below Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Act offense.

 

  • On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at approximately 4:02 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the Unit block of H Street, Northwest.  The suspect exposed himself to the victim then fled the scene.  Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts  CCN: 21-054-187

 

On Friday, May 21, 2021, 42 year-old Amard Abott, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts.

