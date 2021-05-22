Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAIʻI ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 22 – MAY 28

Posted on May 21, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.  All projects are weather permitting.

 

 

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

 

1) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in either direction between mile markers 56.5 and 58, Whittington Beach Park and Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway paving at Hilea and Ninole Bridges.

 

— QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

 

1) NORTH KONA

Single lane closure on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 90 and 92.5, on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road striping work.

 

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

 

1) WAIMEA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in either direction between mile markers 3.9 and 6.9, on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

 

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

 

1) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in either direction between mile markers 10.7 and 14.2, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road striping work.

###

