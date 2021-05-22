DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 22 – MAY 28

Newsroom Posted on May 21, 2021 in Latest News

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right or left lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Saturday, May 22, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for pothole patching.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Wednesday, May 26, through Thursday, May 27, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for bridge inspections.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure of the Arizona Memorial/Stadium offramp (Exit 15A) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, May 24, through Tuesday, May 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for bridge inspection.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, May 24, through Tuesday, May 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes shifted on the Middle Street/Dillingham offramp (Exit 18B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, May 16, through Friday, May 21, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on the eastbound and westbound H-1 Freeway Airport offramps to the terminal and parking structures on Wednesday, May 12, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

8) HONOLULU TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures and lane shifts on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange on Sunday, May 23, through Friday, May 28, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement marking work. Ramps will remain open.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts and possible closures of the onramps and offramps from the H-2 Freeway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 5 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for street marking. Ramps will remain open unless there is a safety concern, or the minimum lane width cannot be maintained. If a ramp closure is needed, signage and a detour will be in place.

For more information https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2021/05/05/roadwork-scheduled-on-the-h-2-freeway-onramps-and-offramps-on-may-10-may-19-for-marking-installations/

2) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between Ka Uka Boulevard and Meheula Parkway on Saturday, May 22, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for barrier replacements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Halawa-bound direction near the runway truck ramp on Friday night, May 21, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., for emergency joint repairs.

2) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Kamehameha Highway on Thursday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) MAKAHA

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Jade Street on Monday, May 24, though Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fence and delineator repairs.

2) PEARL CITY

Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

3) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

5) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

6) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Mailiilii Road and Maipalaoa Road on Thursday, May 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for overhead utility work.

7) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, May 23, through Friday, May 28, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two center lane closures on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Street on Sunday, May 23, through Friday, May 28, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for trench work.

2) NIU VALLEY

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

3) NIU VALLEY

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Halemaumau Street and Hawaii Loa Street on Thursday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for transport of materials.

4) KAILUA

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Pali Highway and Kailua Road on Monday, May 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HALEIWA TO PEARL CITY

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Weed Circle and the H-1/H-2 Split on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

2) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kaupau Place and Aakahi Gulch Road on Thursday, May 27, through Friday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming

3) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Wahinepee Street on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge repairs.

5) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waihona Street on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

6) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Waihona Street and Acacia Road on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) PUPUKEA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Sunset Beach Neighborhood School on Tuesday, May 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for school flasher replacement.

8) PUPUKEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Iliohu Place and Kapuhi Street on Thursday, May 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

9) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kamehameha Highway in both directions between the Radford Drive overpass and Halawa Drive on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for station installation operations. Motorists will be detoured.

10) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

11) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the northbound direction between Ford Island Boulevard and Salt Lake Boulevard on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 am. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

12) WAHIAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 80) in the northbound direction between Olive Avenue and California Avenue on Saturday, May 22, through Friday, May 28, from 5 am. to 11 a.m., for utility work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the southbound direction between Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnel on Saturday, May 22, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

2) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnel on Friday night, May 21, through Saturday morning, May, 22, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement striping installations.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) HONOLULU

Left lane closure and left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

4) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Pali Tunnels and Valley View Drive on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for striping work.

5) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

6) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Dowsett Avenue and Wylie Street on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

7) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Wylie Street and Dowsett Avenue on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

—KAPIOLANI BOULEVARD —

1) KAIMUKI

Right lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway overpass on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for fence repair work.

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Left lane closures on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Emma Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

3) HONOLULU

Left turn pocket closure from Vineyard Boulevard in both directions onto Maunakea Street on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Wylie Street on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

— FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in the southbound direction between Kapolei Parkway and Roosevelt Avenue on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for shoulder widening and pavement reconstruction work.

— KAUKONAHUA ROAD —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on Kaukonahua Road in the southbound direction between Hukilau Loop and Kaamooloa Road on Wednesday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for Hawaiian Telcom pole replacement.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on Ala Auana Street on Monday, May 24, through Friday morning, May 28, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, May 24, through Friday morning, May 28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent road closure on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Street and Paiea Street on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent road closure on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Street and and Lagoon Drive on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. The H-1 onramp will be closed intermittently during this time.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on Middle Street in the northbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and King Street on Monday, May 24, through Friday morning, May 28, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement construction. Traffic will be contraflowed in the southbound lanes.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Sunday night, May 23, through Friday morning, May 28, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed.

— SCHOOL STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on School Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Lusitania Street on Monday night, May 24, through Friday morning, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday night, May 17, through Friday morning, May 21, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— CORAL SEA ROAD —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Coral Sea Road in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Tripoli Road on Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD (ROUTE 76) —

1) EWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes shifted on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Renton Road and the H-1 Freeway on Sunday, May 23, through Friday, May 28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.

