Nightly closures for traffic signal installation at Piilani Highway and Kulanihakoi Street begins May 24

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that Pillani Highway (Route 31) will be closed in both directions between Kaonoulu Street and Piikea Avenue on Monday night, May 24, 2021, through Saturday morning, May 29, 2021, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for the installation of a temporary traffic signal at Kulanihakoi Street.

A full closure will be needed to safely install span wires and signal heads across the highway. During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to North Kihei Road at Kaonoulu Street (for southbound traffic) and at Piikea Avenue (for northbound traffic). See below for a map of the detour route.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and to follow traffic control signs in the area. Roadwork is weather permitting.

