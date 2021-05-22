Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 53 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,011 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Single Car Crash

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A101753                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: VSP Williston                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/21/2021 at approximately 1611 hours

STREET: I-89 Exit 17 Off Ramp

TOWN: Colchester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 97

WEATHER: Clear and Dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Davis

AGE: 83   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Damage to front and cab

INJURIES: Non-life threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 05/21/2021 at approximately 1611 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Northbound at the Exit 17 Off Ramp.  Colchester Fire, Milton Rescue, Colchester PD, Milton PD, VSP responded to the scene.  It was determined that that the truck was traveling northbound on I-89 when it attempted to exit to the off ramp, losing control and colliding with the ledges.  Through investigation, speed may have been a factor in the crash.  The operator did not show signs of impairment.  The operator sustained non-life threatening injuries and was examined by Milton Rescue.

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Single Car Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.