Williston Barracks / Single Car Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A101753

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/21/2021 at approximately 1611 hours

STREET: I-89 Exit 17 Off Ramp

TOWN: Colchester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 97

WEATHER: Clear and Dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Davis

AGE: 83

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Damage to front and cab

INJURIES: Non-life threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/21/2021 at approximately 1611 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Northbound at the Exit 17 Off Ramp. Colchester Fire, Milton Rescue, Colchester PD, Milton PD, VSP responded to the scene. It was determined that that the truck was traveling northbound on I-89 when it attempted to exit to the off ramp, losing control and colliding with the ledges. Through investigation, speed may have been a factor in the crash. The operator did not show signs of impairment. The operator sustained non-life threatening injuries and was examined by Milton Rescue.