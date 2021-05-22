Williston Barracks / Single Car Crash
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A101753
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/21/2021 at approximately 1611 hours
STREET: I-89 Exit 17 Off Ramp
TOWN: Colchester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 97
WEATHER: Clear and Dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Davis
AGE: 83
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Damage to front and cab
INJURIES: Non-life threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/21/2021 at approximately 1611 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Northbound at the Exit 17 Off Ramp. Colchester Fire, Milton Rescue, Colchester PD, Milton PD, VSP responded to the scene. It was determined that that the truck was traveling northbound on I-89 when it attempted to exit to the off ramp, losing control and colliding with the ledges. Through investigation, speed may have been a factor in the crash. The operator did not show signs of impairment. The operator sustained non-life threatening injuries and was examined by Milton Rescue.