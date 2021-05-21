DHHL NEWS RELEASE: PAPAKŌLEA GEOTECHNICAL INVESTIGATION FIELD WORK

Newsroom Posted on May 21, 2021 in Latest News

Papakōlea, Oʻahu – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractors R.M. Towill Corporation and Geolabs, will conduct geotechnical investigations in roadways within the portions of the Papakōlea community beginning on May 26, 2021 and lasting through June 2, 2021.

The work is part of an overall project to improve sewer system function in select portions of Papakōlea. As part of the geotechnical investigation, Geolabs will take samples from nine locations to test rocks and soil ahead of the improvements.

Work is anticipated to take place between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Papakōlea lessees who will be impacted by the work have received a notice via postal service.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

