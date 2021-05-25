Area Kiwanis Clubs Team Up to Host Inaugural Baby Shower Drive
eKiwanis of Greater Chicago and Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines Collecting Donations to Address Local Diaper NeedDES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES , May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two area Kiwanis Clubs, the eKiwanis Club of Greater Chicago and Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines, will hold an inaugural community-wide Baby Shower Drive from June 14 to June 19, 2021. With drop-off locations across Des Plaines, the clubs will collect baby goods and monetary donations to benefit Breakfast with Baby (BWB), a program of the Des Plaines Salvation Army. The goal of the clubs is to create a wave of good by “showering” the local organization with donations.
“Breakfast with Baby is a program both Kiwanis Clubs have been supporting for a number of years,” said Jennifer Roeslmeier, eKiwanis Immediate Past President and Baby Shower Chair. “During the past year, Breakfast with Baby served a record number of families in need of baby diapers and basic baby supplies, which inspired both clubs to hold a baby shower drive to help support these families in need.”
Through this week-long, community-wide event, the clubs seek to make a difference for the one in three local mothers facing diaper need. With drop-off locations across Des Plaines, community members can donate baby items or make financial donations. The event will culminate in a drive-thru drop-off on Saturday, June 19 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Des Plaines Salvation Army (609 W. Dempster St.).
Most-needed items include baby diapers (all sizes), pullups, baby blankets, and baby wipes. New or gently used clothes, sizes newborn to 2T, are also accepted.
Donated items will be distributed to families demonstrating financial need who have a child under one year of age or a mother who is at least seven months pregnant. On the second Saturday of each month, the Salvation Army in Des Plaines provides spiritual and material support through the Breakfast with Baby program.
“A lack of diapers increases the risk of disease, including diaper rash, staph infections, and hepatitis. It also increases the possibility of child abuse such as Shaken Baby Syndrome as the babies cry more when wearing dirty diapers,” explained Cheryl Hagedorn, Director of the Breakfast with Baby program. “Support from the community helps to minimize these risks.”
In 2020, pivoting to a drive-through program due to the pandemic, BWB served a record number of families, meeting a nearly 100 percent increase in the need for basic baby supplies. The program serves 140 families with 7,000 diapers each month.
Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Locally, both Kiwanis Clubs have a longstanding partnership with BWB.
“Breakfast with Baby is an excellent, established project of the Salvation Army here in Des Plaines,” said Philip Mohr, President of the Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines. “It only makes sense for us to support their work to provide for the material needs of our neighbors with infants.”
Numerous local organizations and businesses have extended their support as drop-off locations from June 14-18. For the full list of needed items, drop-off locations, and additional details, visit ekiwanis.org/baby-shower-drive/.
About eKiwanis of Greater Chicago
eKiwanis of Greater Chicago (“eKiwanis”) is an Internet-based Kiwanis club. Since 2002, members in Chicagoland have met virtually and addressed local needs through in-person service projects and fundraising. eKiwanis volunteer projects address local and global needs of children, contributing over 1,000 hours of service annually. Visit ekiwanis.org for more information.
About Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines
The Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines helps the children of Des Plaines and the world by supporting education and health initiatives where the need is most acute. Visit dpkiwanis.org for more information.
About Des Plaines Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is dedicated to “Doing the Most Good” through programs designed to holistically meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the most vulnerable populations. The Des Plaines Salvation Army provides a variety of services, such as the Breakfast with Baby Program, to help people in need in the community. For more information, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/desplaines/
