‘Laura Wooten’s Law’ Requiring Civics in Middle School Goes to Governor

Trenton – In an effort to ensure students are receiving adequate civics and government education, the Assembly sent legislation to the Governor sponsored by Senators Shirley Turner, Troy Singleton, M. Teresa Ruiz, and Linda Greenstein, which would require civics instruction in middle school.

“Government leaders have been sounding the alarm about the civics crisis in this country for years, and we need to take action now,” said Senator Turner (D-Hunterdon/Mercer). “The crisis reached a breaking point after the November election, which culminated into a violent insurrection at our U.S. Capitol almost six months ago. Safeguarding our democracy is now more urgent than ever, and one of the best ways we can do that is by teaching our future generations about the importance of civic skills, engagement, and participation and the value of a democratic process. The lack of civics knowledge creates a challenge to maintaining a perfect union, establishing justice, and ensuring domestic tranquility. We must learn to work together for the good of all of our communities and begin to bridge the deep political chasm that exists in this country.”

The bill, S-854/237/A-3394, would direct the Department of Education to require at least one course specifically in civics or United States government as part of the social studies credit requirement for middle school graduation.

“The events that transpired on January 6th represent one of the darkest days in American history. It not only showed the dark underbelly of our nation, but also the vital importance of civics education,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “We need to properly educate our young people so they can become critical thinkers who are able to discern truth from fiction. They must understand the foundations of our representative democracy, and take a participatory role in it. Through civics, it is our collective hope that these students will not be indoctrinated into any one particular political ideology but rather become informed and educated citizens that will shape our nation for generations to come.”

The bill would direct the New Jersey Center for Civic Education at Rutgers to prepare curriculum guidelines and provide professional development for high school teachers, integrating civics, economics and the history of New Jersey into United States history courses.

“This legislation will help to develop critical thinkers with a global understanding of their agency to bring about change, through the channels of government and the power of assembly,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex), Chair of the Senate Education Committee. “These civics courses will not only teach kids how the government works, they will also emphasize the importance of being an engaged citizen and explain how everyone has the ability to impact the future of our country. Youth activists and recent protests have made it clear anyone, at any age, can make their voice heard and influence public policy.”

The bill is named for the late Laura Wooten, a great New Jerseyan from Mercer County who passed away in March of 2019 and holds the record as the longest, continuously serving poll worker in the United States. She volunteered at local, primary and general election polls for 79 years.

“According to the Annenberg Public Policy Center, only around 26 percent of Americans can name the three branches of government. It is a sad reality that the majority of our country does not understand how their own government works, and it is proving to be a serious issue,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “In order to have future Americans engaged in our government, we need to ensure they are educated on government matters so we can tackle big issues together.”

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 33-0 in January and was sent to the Governor yesterday after passing the Assembly.