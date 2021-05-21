Sunday Night: Former New England Patriots and UW Badgers Player to Talk Mental Health
NFL Player Tony TD Simmons will talk about his mental health journey, strength in reaching out, his message to teens, all ages, and more.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May since 1949.
Founded in 2014, No Shame On U is a non-profit dedicated to eliminating the stigma associated with mental health conditions and raising mental health awareness. No Shame On U recognizes that destigmatizing mental health disorders can be achieved through education, empowerment, and support.
To that end, on May 23rd, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, No Shame On U is delighted to offer a one-of-a-kind program that will resonate with teens and participants of all ages. Tony De’Angelo Simmons, known as Touchdown Tony, played for the University of Wisconsin Badgers from 1993-1998. He is a multi-sport athlete playing football and track & field. He is a Rose Bowl Champion and multi-bowl winner. He owned the TD record at 23 hence the name Touchdown Tony. He is a former NFL, NFLE, CFL and Arena Football player. He played in the NFL for the Patriots, Browns, Colts, Texans, and Giants. Also, during his 5-year career in the NFL, he played for the Barcelona Dragons in NFL Europe. Tony joined the Cast of American Grit, an American reality television that premiered in 2016 and stars WWE wrestler John Cena. He came in 3rd overall, second team place on the show.
We will talk about Tony’s mental health journey, strength in reaching out, athletes and mental health, and more. There will be an opportunity for participants to ask Tony questions. We hope you can join us for this unique program. There is no cost to register.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, all of our programs have been online; as a result, those seeking anonymity or who otherwise would be out of geographic reach, can now access our programs as well.
