Hoyer Statement Condemning the Alarming Increase in Antisemitic Attacks

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement

today in response to reports of antisemitic attacks occuring across the United States:

"I am deeply alarmed by the heinous antisemitic attacks that have occurred in our country and abroad over the past several days. Nothing can ever justify violence fueled by hatred and bigotry. All Americans who cherish justice, freedom, equality, and rule of law must loudly and strongly condemn these acts of antisemitism and work together in our communities to banish this evil from our midst. The scenes of Jewish Americans being targeted for attack on the street, in restaurants, and in their places of work ought to frighten and disturb every American. There is no room in our multicultural, multi-ethnic, and pluralistic democracy for this or any other form of racism. And there must be no opportunity for the ideology that gave rise to Nazism to secure a foothold in our country and threaten the future of America. "I was also extremely disturbed by the comments made by Pakistan's foreign minister yesterday. They were disgusting and inappropriate, and dangerous coming from a nation's most senior diplomat. They only served to highlight how pervasive antisemitism is around the world. Statements like his only hinder efforts toward peace and the rebuilding of trust between Israelis and Palestinians. I hope he will apologize to Jewish people around the world and retract his statement."