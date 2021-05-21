Cash to Bitcoin made simple by Symatri and Coinbridge partnership
Symatri and Bitcoin ATM (BTM) provider Coinbridge aim to make cash for BTC more accessible.
Once their transaction is complete and the Bitcoin arrives in their wallet, they finally see how a basic Bitcoin transaction works....”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symatri and Bitcoin ATM (BTM) provider Coinbridge aims to make BTC cash accessible.
— Manny Rivera CEO of Coinbridge
Buying Bitcoin with cash is coming to a location near you. Symatri and Coinbridge Partners have teamed up to make the Bitcoin purchasing process simpler and more accessible worldwide.
This partnership came to fruition when Symatri and Coinbridge realized they are on a like-minded mission to educate and introduce cryptocurrency to the masses.
“It’s really exciting to see a customer purchase Bitcoin for the first time using our ATM. Once their transaction is complete and the Bitcoin arrives in their wallet, they finally see how a basic Bitcoin transaction works. They realize how simple it is, get excited, and then return back to purchase more. The experience helps the industry as a whole and helps drive further adaptation.” said Manny Rivera, CEO of Coinbridge Partners.
Symatri and Kala
Symatri has its own disruptive blockchain project called “Kala”. Kala is a fully functional blockchain and has an already trading coin. They also offer a fully featured Kala Wallet that offers the ability to utilize and hold multiple cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. There is also the availability of personal hot wallet insurance within the Kala Wallet. Kala Wallet will be featured on the Coinbridge machines to give users a simple but fully featured wallet solution. Users will also be able to enjoy an introduction to the altcoin market through a rewards program. “Our partnership with Symatri allows us to begin rewarding our customers with Kala Coin just for purchasing their Bitcoin with us.,” said Manny Rivera, CEO of Coinbridge Partners.”
Current Expansion
Coinbridge Partners based in Manchester, CT owns and operates a Bitcoin ATM network that is growing at 40(+) new locations per month. Coinbridge has a prioritized focus on cryptocurrency education and utilization.
The average customer Bitcoin purchase is around $500.00. You can purchase as little as $5 or up to as much as $5,000.00 per kiosk per day. In Another powerful move toward expansion, Coinbridge recently partnered with AATAC. This relationship will give AATAC'S 89,000+ retail store members a viable and trusted resource they have never had before.
Symatri and Kala are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Symatri in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Daniel Salazar
Symatri
+1 619-905-9593
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn