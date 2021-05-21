Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nikita Aggarwal: The New Morality of Debt

Listen to the brightest minds in the field of economics and development discuss their latest research and deconstruct global economic trends. IMF Podcasts are also available on digital platforms such as iTunes, SoundCloud and Libsyn, and free to use for broadcasters, educators and institutions. 

May 21, 2021

The commodification of certain types of personal data for lending decisions raises moral concerns. (iStock by Getty Images/ praetorianphoto)

Society has long debated the morality of debt. In ancient times, debt was viewed in many cultures as sinful, with lending at interest especially repugnant. These concerns continue to influence perceptions of lending and the regulation of credit markets today. Nikita Aggarwal is a research associate at the Digital Ethics Lab at Oxford University's Internet Institute. In this podcast, Aggarwal says our increasingly online lives prove a valuable source of data for lenders and add new dimensions to debt’s morality. Her article, The New Morality of Debt, is published in the March 2021 issue of Finance and Development Magazine

Transcript

Nikita Aggarwal is a research associate at the Oxford Internet Institute’s Digital Ethics Lab, University of Oxford.

