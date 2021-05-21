2021 NBA Playoffs Highlights: All You Need to Know

THE NBA PLAYOFFS ARE HERE! Of course, it’s bizarre to say something like that in May, knowing that the postseason usually begins in April

This is a basketball town. This is a Suns town. No disrespect to anyone else, but we were here first,” Barkley said in a promotional video for fans. “It’s time to get to work and rally the valley.” — Charles Barkley

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

THE NBA PLAYOFFS ARE HERE! Of course, it’s bizarre to say something like that in May, knowing that the postseason usually begins in April. But we’re here. And things have already gotten off to an exciting start.

The NBA Added a Play-In Tournament

•The NBA added a play-in tournament to try and curb tanking.

•7-10 seeds in each conference would battle it against one another to determine who gets in where.

•The winner of #7 vs. #8 gets the #7 seed (Boston and the Lakers)

•The winner of #9 vs. #10 plays the loser of #7 vs. #8 for the 8 seed (Wizards in East, Grizzlies vs. Warriors on Friday night)

•The tournament has been an enormous success, and the TV ratings have impressed.

•The only ones against the idea are those having to partake in it.

The East Has the Most Exciting Series

There will be a lot of terrific playoff matchups in 2021. As usual, 16 teams will qualify. The official postseason begins on Saturday, May 22. There will be four games on Saturday and Sunday following the routine of how things open up. It is basically a “stay in all day and watch TV” type of weekend for the diehards.

The matchups are as follows:

#1 76ers vs #8 Wizards

#2 Nets vs #7 Celtics

#3 Bucks vs #6 Heat

#4 Knicks vs #5 Hawks

There are two likely blowouts in-store with the 1-8 and 2-7, but the next two will be crazy and probably draw the highest ratings. Milwaukee was the #1 seed in the East last year and got eliminated early by the Miami Heat. The matchup is very even and should be a stressful series for fans of each side.

Atlanta vs. New York features the biggest feel-good story in the NBA this season in Julius Randle. He was an All-Star and is expected to win Most Improved Player. He’s put up monster numbers every night and is the best Knick since Carmelo Anthony in 2013. The star power of Atlanta versus the elite D of New York will be a must-see. The Garden is already sold out for the first two games.

The West Has A Lot of Appeals

While one series is still yet to be determined, three matchups are already official. And there is no easy matchup set here.

The current slate is as follows:

#1 Jazz vs. #8 (winner of Warriors/Grizzlies)

#2 Suns vs. #7 Lakers

#3 Nuggets vs. #6 Blazers

#4 Clippers vs. #5 Mavericks

Just like in the East, we have a 2020 rematch out West. The Clippers and Mavs met in the first round a season ago. And now, the NBA playoff format has some destiny in store as they meet again. L.A. won in six games last time, with Kristaps Porzingis missing most of the series and Luka Doncic hobbling to the finish line.

The #7 Lakers might be the most challenging team to beat in the West. Crazy how that works. Injuries pushed them into the new play-in format, but they escaped, and now here they stand.

The Suns had their best season in 11 years, and yet they might be going home right away.

However, NBA analyst, Hall-of-Famer, and former Phoenix Sun, Charles Barkley, doesn’t think so.

“This is a basketball town. This is a Suns town. No disrespect to anyone else, but we were here first,” Barkley said in a promotional video for fans. “It’s time to get to work and rally the valley.”

NBA Playoff TV Schedule

As per usual, Turner and ESPN will carry the NBA Playoffs. And NBATV will get a few overflow games on weekdays during the first round. The likes of Mike Breen, Kevin Harlan, Ian Eagle, and Mark Jones will be broadcasting into your living room. And a hearty congratulation to Marv Albert, who will retire at the end of the postseason. What a journey it’s been for him.

Marv’s second-grade teacher told him he couldn’t make it in broadcasting. But here he still is. He is going out on his terms after a 50+ year career.

The Party is Here

The 2021 NBA Playoffs will be incredible. Fans are back. Great matchups are everywhere. Keep up with all the latest NBA playoff odds and lines with Safest Betting Sites It’s going down!