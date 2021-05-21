Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Olympics will go forward even underneath a state of emergency – IOC

Tokyo, where the Oympics Games will take place, is currently under a state of emergency

This summer’s Olympics will go ahead even if Tokyo remains in a state of a emergency, says International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates.

Japan’s capital is one of nine prefectures under a state of emergency until 31 May at the earliest because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was brought in because of a rise in cases, which has since started to fall.

“We’ve successfully seen five sports hold their test events during the state of emergency,” Coates said.

“All of the plans that we have in place to protect the safety and security of athletes and the people of Japan are based around the worst possible circumstances, so the answer [to whether the Games could take place during a state of emergency] is absolutely yes.

“The advice we have got from the World Health Organisation and all of the scientific advice, is that all the measures we have outlined in the playbook, all those measures are…

