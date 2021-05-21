Bankston Motor Homes Wins Davey Award for Local TV Commercial
Huntsville Alabama RV Dealer Wins 2020 Silver Davey Award!
We appreciate the recognition! We know our agency makes every effort to be sure our commercials meet high standards. We are proud of our partnership!”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bankston Motor Homes’ local TV commercial was recognized for it’s outstanding quality by the Davey Awards. Secret Weapon Media Agency produced the RV camping inspired commercial for their client, Bankston Motor Homes last year. The commercial titled “Making Memories” won a Silver 2020 Davey in the Low Budget Commercial category.
— Mr. Harrison Bankston
The Davey Awards exclusively honor the “Davids” of creativity, the finest small shops, firms, agencies, and companies worldwide. David defeated the giant Goliath with a big idea and a little rock - the sort of thing small agencies do each year. The annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of the "Creative Davids", who derive their strength from big ideas rather than big budgets. The Davey Awards is the leading awards competition specifically for smaller agencies as they compete with their peers to win the recognition they deserve. Entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work. In determining Gold and Silver winners, entries are judged on their merits based on a standard of excellence as determined by the AIVA, considering the category entered.
When Bankston Motor Homes President, Harrison Bankston, was asked how the dealership felt about their agency winning this award, he responded, “We appreciate the recognition! We know our agency makes every effort to be sure our commercials meet high standards. We are proud of our partnership!”
About Bankston Motor Homes Inc - The largest RV Dealership in the south east, Bankston Motor Homes has over 500 new RVs in stock with over 200 Used RVs in stock for customers to choose from. As an award-winning dealership, Bankston Motor Homes has been recognized as a #1 Best in Business Recipient, a Fleetwood Circle of Excellence dealer, and an Overland Coach Dealer of the Year. For over 50 years, the Bankston Motor Homes family has been helping RVers make memories that will last a lifetime!
About Secret Weapon Media Agency, Inc. - A Madison Alabama Advertising Agency that specializes in getting their clients results that drive a positive return on investment. They are a ComScore Agency partner, and focus on TV, Radio, Digital media, and Tactical Battle Plans. Established in 2018, the agency is focused on working with RV dealers, and home service companies in the U.S.
