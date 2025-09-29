Bankston Motor Homes Named a Top 10 Newmar Dealer for 2024

Glass Engraved Newmar Top 10 Dealer Award for Bankston Motor Homes 2024 Founder Harrison Bankston with President Chase Baerlin & Vice-President Colin Baerlin

Family-Owned RV Dealership Recognized for Excellence in Luxury Motorhome Sales

Being named a Top 10 Newmar Dealer is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. ” — Chase Baerlin, President of Bankston Motor Homes

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, AL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bankston Motor Homes Inc. is proud to announce its recognition as a Top 10 Newmar Dealer for 2024. This prestigious honor underscores the dealership's commitment to providing exceptional service and a premium selection of luxury motorhomes to customers across the Southeast.Since becoming an authorized Newmar dealer in 2023, Bankston Motor Homes has expanded its offerings to include a comprehensive lineup of Newmar models, such as the London Aire, Dutch Star, Ventana, Northern Star, Bay Star, Bay Star Sport, Canyon Star, Grand Star, Mountain Aire, New Aire, Super Star and the newly introduced Freedom Aire.The Freedom Aire, unveiled at Newmar's 2025 Dealer Meeting, marks the company’s entry into the compact luxury Class C segment. Built on a Mercedes-Benz 4500 chassis, the Freedom Aire combines Newmar's renowned craftsmanship with innovative design, offering a new level of comfort and drivability in a smaller footprint.Bankston Motor Homes offers Newmar products at both its Huntsville and Gadsden , Alabama locations, ensuring customers have access to these exceptional motorhomes. The dealership's knowledgeable sales staff and dedicated service teams are committed to delivering an outstanding ownership experience.“Being named a Top 10 Newmar Dealer is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication,” said Chase Baerlin, President of Bankston Motor Homes. “We're honored to represent Newmar's exceptional line of motorhomes and to provide our customers with the quality and service they deserve.”“Newmar’s commitment to quality aligns perfectly with how we do business,” added Colin Baerlin, Vice-President of Bankston Motor Homes.With over 55 years in the RV industry, Bankston Motor Homes continues to uphold its legacy of excellence, offering a wide selection of new and pre-owned RVs and maintaining a strong focus on customer satisfaction. In addition to being the #1 family-owned & operated RV dealer in Alabama, and being a Best in Business Award Winner, the dealership has also received numerous industry awards.About Bankston Motor Homes Inc.Bankston Motor Homes Inc. is one of the largest family-owned and operated RV dealerships in the Southeast, with locations in Huntsville and Gadsden, Alabama, and Ardmore, Tennessee. The company offers over 700 new and pre-owned RVs in stock, representing top brands such as Tiffin, Newmar, Forest River, Thor Motor Coach, Winnebago, Keystone, Alliance RV, Lance, Brinkley RV, Entegra Coach, Venture RV, and more. Bankston Motor Homes is also an RVTI-certified training service center for RV technicians.

Bankston Motor Homes of Gadsden

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.